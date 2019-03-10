Writing its regents out of constitution can right the state’s ship on education

With a unanimous vote last week on a resolution to remove the Nevada Board of Regents from the state constitution, a legislative committee took a key step toward making long-overdue changes in the state’s higher education system.

Now, it’s time for lawmakers to push the measure through the process, which will send it to a statewide vote in 2020. For higher education in Nevada to reach its potential, it’s a must.

As in other states, Nevada’s colleges operate under a superstructure organization that sets statewide policies and provides shared administrative services — in our case the Nevada Board of Regents and the chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education. Think of it like a public school system: The regents would be the school board, the chancellor would be the superintendent and the college presidents would be the school principals.

But in Nevada, our system is different than those in other states in several key ways. It operates under a cumbersome structure of 13 regents, all elected, with a chancellor who has been given far too much authority.

As a result, the board and NSHE have become meddlesome, dysfunctional and, in some cases, destructive, as has been the case at UNLV.

Getting the regents out of the constitution is one of many reforms needed to clean up this mess.

The constitutional language, written in the 19th century to make Nevada eligible for federal land grants to establish a state university, has created ambiguity over the powers of NSHE and the regents. In legal disputes over the years, NSHE attorneys have argued that the system was an independent branch of government, beyond the oversight of the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

That’s not true, but the ambiguity needs to be cleared up by getting the regents out of the constitution. That would make it clear that the regents are a part of the executive branch — like the Department of Transportation or the Department of Education — and therefore would be subject to the checks and balances of the judicial and legislative branches.

From there, lawmakers could take a number of other steps to make the regents and NSHE more accountable.

Those would include reducing the number of positions on the board and making some of them appointed as opposed to elected.

This would immediately improve the caliber of the regents. As it stands, low public interest in the regents’ activities, combined with the large number of seats, results in weak fields of candidates and regents whose résumés are unimpressive compared with their counterparts in other states.

Gubernatorial appointment, combined with a confirmation process by a legislative committee, would help.

Another needed improvement is to reduce the size of NSHE, which would make it less intrusive and meddlesome. Similar organizations in other states operate on relatively small staffs, with the primary administrative work handled at the university level. That’s how things ought to be in Nevada.

Reining in NSHE and the regents would be a huge step for Southern Nevada, and therefore the state.

UNLV has been disadvantaged and disrupted time and time again through mismanagement and micromanagement at the state and regent level, most recently when former president Len Jessup was pressured out last year amid unnecessarily harsh and public criticisms.

Jessup, who had led UNLV to improvements in fundraising and academic achievement, had strong support in the community and especially among major UNLV donors who felt the criticisms of him were grossly unfair. His ouster shattered their trust in the regents and NSHE, and the relationship remains broken.

As a result, private funding for a new education building for the UNLV School of Medicine — a critical project for the continued health and well-being of Southern Nevadans — remains on hold.

Meanwhile, Jessup was snapped up by the prestigious Claremont Graduate College in Southern California, which understood Jessup’s value. And UNLV is on its sixth leader in just the past 13 years, the very picture of a lack of leadership continuity.

Enough.

Changes are needed, which is why it was worth cheering about last week when the House Legislative Operations and Elections Committee passed the resolution taking the regents out of the constitution.

The measure easily cleared the Legislature in 2017, when it was introduced. Because it involves a change to the constitution, it came back for a second round of passage in the Legislature this year and will go to the ballot in 2020 if it’s approved again.

That’s exactly what should happen.