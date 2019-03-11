Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to wire fraud

Former state Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson has pleaded guilty to a count of wire fraud after admitting to misusing about $250,000 in campaign funds to open a nightclub and lease a luxury SUV, among other personal expenses, federal authorities said this morning.

Atkinson resigned his seat in the Senate last week.

Atkinson used about $100,000 to pay on personal credit cards, about $75,000 to open and operate a nightclub in Las Vegas, $20,000 to lease a luxury Jaguar vehicle, and $8,600 to repay a personal loan, court records show.

Prosecutors say Atkinson filed false campaign finance reports for eight years starting in 2010 and admitted to spending at least $249,900 over that time on personal expenses.

Atkinson and his lawyer Richard Wright declined to comment after the hearing Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in court in July to be sentenced.

The Nevada Secretary of State's Office tipped off the FBI a couple of years ago, Nicholas Trutanich, the U.S. attorney for Nevada, said this morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.