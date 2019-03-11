Henderson man, 70, found dead under suspicious circumstances

Henderson Police say they conducting a homicide investigation after a 70-year-old man was found dead in his home under suspicious circumstances.

The man’s body was discovered Saturday after police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 1400 block of Bonner Springs Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Reunion Drive, police said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim died of suspicious circumstances, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” police said in a statement.

No suspect has been identified, but investigators are following up on leads, police said. No additional details were released.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and cause of death.

The death is being investigated as the third homicide in Henderson this year, police said.