Man held in slaying, home invasion at northwest valley apartments

METRO POLICE

A man is accused of killing his roommate and critically injuring his upstairs neighbor in a northwest valley apartment complex, Metro Police said today.

Police discovered the body and the injured victim Saturday when they responded to a reported break-in at about 3:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Scholar Lane, Metro said.

In a second-floor apartment, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, officers noticed a broken window and called for someone to come out, police said. That’s when Stephan Williams complied and was arrested.

Inside, officers found an unconscious woman, who’d been critically injured, lying on the floor, police said. She was rushed to University Medical Center.

It wasn’t clear how she was injured.

Investigators then went inside Williams’ apartment, which was directly below on the first floor, and found his roommate — also lying on the floor — dead from stab wounds, police said.

Williams, 54, was being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder, home invasion and battery, jail records show.

Further details were not immediately available.