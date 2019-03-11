Weekend Rewind: One Night for One Drop, Fuerza Bruta, Absinthe and more

Erik Kabik

The annual One Night for One Drop production and gala imagined by Cirque du Soleil raised more than $1.1 million Friday night at Bellagio for the foundation’s safe water access initiatives. After the astounding original production at O Theatre directed by André Kasten and Leah Moyer and featuring performances by Blue Man Group and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the charitable celebration moved to the Bellagio pool where Mark McGrath, Third Eye Blind and Boyz II Men took their turns onstage. Attendees bid on six live auction items including a McLaren 570S Spider and a one-of-a-kind Audemars Piguet timepiece. CBS will air a special broadcast of the One Night for One Drop show on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m., the first time the landmark Las Vegas charity event performance will be televised.

The night before the big annual event, Robbie Williams attended an exclusive dress rehearsal of the show inside O Theatre at Bellagio, getting a sneak-peek at some Cirque du Soleil magic before returning to the stage at Encore Theater for the second night of his mini-residency run at Wynn.

Among those in attendance at the grand opening of “Fuerza Bruta” at the Excalibur on Thursday night: creator and artistic director Diqui James, hypnotist Anthony Cools, singer Chadwick Johnson, comedian and magician Murray Sawchuck, DJ and musician Lydia Ansel, Mondays Dark power couple Mark Shunock and Cheryl Daro, burlesque performer Melody Sweets, magician Xavier Mortimer and Naked Magicians Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler. The acclaimed production wowed the audience and performs 10 shows weekly from a tent on Las Vegas Boulevard.

On Friday night, the inimitable Cedric the Entertainer was spotted attending “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace in a case of a great comedian letting others make him laugh for one night. After the 8 p.m. show, Cedric visited the cast backstage and posed for a photo with the Gazillionaire. The next night, Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski caught the later showing of “Absinthe.”

Wynn Nightlife announced XS Nightclub’s 10-year anniversary celebration will transform the popular venue with new décor, “over-the-top performances and unforgettable experiences” as part of its “10 dates over 10 months” theme. The celebration kicks off on March 30 with DJ Snake and each month after through the end of the year, XS will designate a one-night event in honor of the anniversary featuring performances from Alesso, David Guetta, Diplo, Kygo, the Chainsmokers and more. XS has been named the top-grossing nightclub in the U.S. by Nightclub & Bar’s Top 100 list a record five times.

On Friday, March 15 — the night before the 23rd annual Power of Love Gala — Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Camille and Larry Ruvo will join other notable Las Vegans to celebrate the life of Robin Leach by renaming a portion of Clark Avenue that runs past the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to Robin Leach Lane. The legendary journalist, TV personality and Las Vegas advocate was a longtime supporter of Keep Memory Alive, the fundraising entity for the center, as well as the hosting voice of Power of Love for more than 20 years. Leach passed away last year.

Tickets are now on sale for the sixth annual Rise Up Gala, a one-night-only experience created to raise funds for the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which fights against pediatric cancer and was founded by Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons. The event is set for Wynn Las Vegas on September 6 and will be hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale and feature an acoustic performance by Imagine Dragons. For more information, visit trf.org.