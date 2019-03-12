Las Vegas Sun

March 12, 2019

2 Nevada executives charged in college bribery scheme

Steven Senne / AP

FBI Special Agent in Charge Boston Division Joseph Bonavolonta, left, and U.S. Attorney for District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling, right, face reporters as they announce indictments in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal during a news conference, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Boston.

Two Nevada residents are facing charges in part of a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scheme involving about 50 others, including coaches, parents and Hollywood actresses.

Federal prosecutors today named former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and media executive Elisabeth Kimmel with charges of conspiracy and fraud.

Prosecutors say in court documents that Abdelaziz paid $300,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a purported athletic recruit.

Prosecutors say Kimmel paid $525,000 in bribes to ensure her daughter's admission to Georgetown University and her son's admission to USC, also as purported athletic recruits.

Abdelaziz, a former Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts executive, did not have a publicly listed number where he could be reached for comment.

Kimmel did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

It's unclear if Kimmel or Abdelaziz has an attorney.