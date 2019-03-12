Metro: Officer suspected of giving police information to unauthorized people

A Metro Police officer is suspected of providing official information to unauthorized citizens and illegally recording interactions with citizens on her personal cellphone.

Officer Rachel Sorkow, 29, was arrested and booked today on five felony counts of misconduct by a public officer, and one gross misdemeanor each of capturing the image of the private area of another person and indecent exposure, Metro said.

She remained at the Clark County Detention Center without the possibility of bail, jail records show.

The investigation into Sorkow started in September in a case involving a person who was on parole, police said.

Detectives learned that Sorkow had used “criminal justice information systems” to obtain information and give it to people she wasn’t supposed to, police said.

Police then learned that Sorkow, a patrol officer with the Northeast Area Command substation, had recorded interactions with citizens, including one video in which the “private area” of one of them was recorded without that person’s knowledge, Metro said.

Officials relieved Sorkow of her duties with pay in December while the investigation was ongoing, police said. It wasn’t clear what her work or pay status was after her arrest.

Las Vegas Justice Court logs suggest the alleged crimes span from four separate incidents between April 2017 until May 2018.

It wasn’t clear when Metro hired Sorkow. Transparent Nevada, a database that logs public employee pay in the state, has records of her beginning in 2016.

An attorney for Sorkow was not listed.

Further details were not immediately available.