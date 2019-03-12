Nevada joining alliance to combat climate change

Nevada will join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group of states and territories committed to the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced today.

“The American Southwest is already one of the driest and hottest regions in the U.S., and climate change will only worsen the challenges we already face, such as heat waves, crop failure, drought and reduced snowpack,” Sisolak said.

Nevada is the 22nd state to join the group, which formed after President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

According to the group’s website, members must agree to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. They must also report progress and accelerate policies to cut down on carbon emissions.

During his State of the State address, Sisolak said he would push energy providers to generate at least 50 percent of their power in a renewable form by 2030.