Take a Lap: UNLV’s Mbacke Diong on falling in love with basketball

Welcome to the latest installment of “Take a Lap with Mike Grimala,” a video interview series that we hope becomes a regular trip to the fun side of UNLV sports.

The concept is simple: We invite a UNLV athlete, coach or sports personality to hop in a motorized cart and take one lap around the Thomas & Mack Center. During the course of the ride, we hope to learn more about the people who make up the Rebels’ athletic culture — and have a good time along the way.

In this episode, UNLV basketball player Mbacke Diong opens up about his native country of Senegal, his newfound love of hoops and his favorite teammate.

More “Take a Lap” videos will follow throughout the year. If you’ve got an idea for someone you think would make for a good passenger (or any feedback in general), send an email ([email protected]) or tweet (@MikeGrimala) and we’ll do our best to make it happen.

It’s all part of the Sun’s ongoing effort to create UNLV sports coverage that you can’t get anywhere else.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.