Victim alerted police to home invasion before knife attack

Before she was beaten and stabbed, the victim was able to call 911 to say that a man was breaking into her northwest valley apartment, according to Metro Police.

The victim — who officers found unconscious — was hospitalized in critical condition, while her neighbor directly below, Elenore Swenson, 77, suffered a more tragic ending.

The surviving victim summoned officers at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to her apartment in the 8600 block of Scholar Lane, police said. Suddenly, she stopped talking to a 911 operator, who then only heard the woman’s heavy breathing and a man’s voice.

Officers arrived to find a broken window and saw Stephan Williams, 54, inside, ordering him to come out, police said. He did, but his hands, shirt, socks and sweatpants were splattered with blood.

Inside, the victim lay on the kitchen floor with a cut to the back of her head, stab wounds to her neck, bruising on her chest and a collapsed lung, police said. She was rushed to University Medical Center.

A staff member of the complex, located near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, told investigators that the suspect lived downstairs, police said.

Officers knocked on the downstairs unit, but no one came to the door. They entered to find Swenson’s body on the floor with a knife stuck to her chest, police said.

Williams told detectives that he’d argued with Swenson when she said she was moving out of state, but said he didn’t “remember anything until he was taken into custody,” police wrote in his arrest report.

He would not discuss what happened between him and either woman, police said.

Williams remained at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder, battery and home invasion, jail logs show.