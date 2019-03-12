Woman attacked, robbed by 3 men outside east valley home

METRO POLICE

A victim arriving at her east valley home earlier this month was robbed and attacked by three men who also tried to sexually assault her, according to Metro Police.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. March 3 in a neighborhood near Las Casitas and East Pecos ways, police said today.

The men are on the lam and Metro today released sketch compositions of them.

The woman drove into the neighborhood, which is tucked away near Desert Inn and Pecos roads, and parked her vehicle, police said.

She exited her vehicle and a man asked her for money, which she said she didn’t have, before she turned away, police said.

That’s when she was punched in the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground, police said. Two other men emerged and one of them “began to cut her clothing and indicated he was going to sexually assault her,” police said.

Another one of the suspects cut her purse and stole its items, police said.

The suspects only spoke to the victim in Spanish and were described as Hispanic men, about 30 years old, police said.

One was armed with a knife, wore blue pants and a red shirt, another wore dark pants and a sweatshirt, and the third wore jeans and a hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.