4.2 inches of snow near Nevada-Utah line breaks 1898 record

ELY — More than 4 inches of snow fell near the Nevada-Utah line as a late winter storm made its way through the Great Basin, breaking a 121-year-old record.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the Ely Airport in Nevada's White Pine County recorded 4.2 inches of snowfall on Tuesday. That broke the old record of 4 inches set in 1898.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for much of north-central Utah and the southern Wasatch Front, where the service said another 1 to 3 inches of snow was expected along the I-15 corridor.