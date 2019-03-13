Clark County gets $1.2 million to fight gang violence

Clark County is getting a $1.2 million grant to combat gang violence, specifically targeting MS-13, a transnational criminal organization, the U.S. Justice Department announced today.

“The Department of Justice views partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement, and community partners as a key component in combating transnational criminal enterprises,” Nicholas Trutanich, Nevada’s U.S. attorney, said in a news release.

Last year, Metro Police arrested five people linked with MS-13 suspected in the deaths of 10 people in year’s span.

The grant will help pay for outreach, establish a gang suppression plan, build information-sharing protocols between agencies and strengthen law enforcement partnerships, officials said.