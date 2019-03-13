GOP’s partisan mission is clear

Republican members of the House Oversight Committee ignored Chairman Elijah Cummings’ opening declaration that “the days of this committee protecting the president at all costs are over,” with a vigorous attack on Michael Cohen.

The strategy proved largely futile as Cohen defended himself well and, if too well, was often cut short by questioners afraid of his answers.

What has happened to the GOP, the party of Lincoln? It is now blindly partisan, with its only goal for eight years to stonewall President Barack Obama at every turn; forget governance.

It was once the Grand Old Party, led by stalwarts like Sen. Everett Dirksen. It has become the Gang of Politicians, seemingly bent on destroying our democracy and our Constitution.