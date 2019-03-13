Make Lent your year-round diet

Lent began with Ash Wednesday and culminates with Easter. Devout Christians fast and abstain from meat and meat byproducts on Ash Wednesday and each Friday during Lent. But we could all benefit from following this example.

Dozens of medical studies link consumption of animal products with killer diseases such as elevated risk of heart failure, stroke, cancer and more. The United Nations reports that meat production is the world’s greatest source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. Undercover investigations have exposed animal cruelty and outright abuse on factory farms. Most people agree that mercy for animals and respect for the planet deserve our attention.

Albert Einstein said, “Nothing will benefit human health and increase the chances for survival of life on earth as much as the evolution to a vegetarian diet.”

Our supermarkets offer an abundance of plant-based substitutes for meats, milks, cheeses and ice creams, in addition to traditional vegetables, fruits, and grains. An internet search of “vegan” or “plant-based” will provide thousands of new products, recipes and transition tips.