Las Vegas Sun

March 13, 2019

Currently: 51° — Complete forecast

O’Rourke tells Texas TV station he’s running for president

Beto

Kathy Willens / AP

In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke laughs during a live interview with Oprah Winfrey on a Times Square stage at “SuperSoul Conversations,” in New York. The new Beto O’Rourke documentary, “Running With Beto,” ends with him musing about how to keep the momentum of his 2018 defeat in the Texas Senate race going. O’Rourke himself attended the premiere Saturday, March 9, 2019, at South by Southwest, but he also was coy about his future, repeating only that he’ll announce his plans “soon.”

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke has told a Texas TV station that he's running for president in 2020.

The former Texas congressman sent a text message to KTSM Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

He wrote: "I'm really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It's a big part of why I'm running. This city is the best example of this country at its best."

O'Rourke was little-known outside his hometown of El Paso until he challenged Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year. He got within 3 percentage points of upsetting Cruz in the nation's largest red state and shattered national fundraising records while using grassroots organizing and social media savvy to mobilize young voters and minorities.