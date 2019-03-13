Police: Suspect in fatal Las Vegas DUI failed sobriety tests

A motorist who plowed his sports car into a bus stop, hitting three people and killing one of them, was believed to be high on marijuana, according to Metro Police.

Victor Manuel Castro-Solano, 20, told officers he lost control of his Nissan 350Z late Friday at Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Michael Guild, 47, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. Two women hit by the car suffered minor injuries, police said.

Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Friday and found Castro-Solano standing next to the wrecked car, which smelled of marijuana, police said. He failed sobriety tests and was arrested on counts of DUI and failure to maintain a lane, police said.

Castro-Solano was heading east on Sahara when he lost control as he was turning left onto Nellis, police said.

Investigators took a blood sample from Castro-Solano but the results weren’t included in his arrest report.

Castro-Solano remained at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, jail logs show. He’s scheduled in court Friday.