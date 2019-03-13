Two casino security guards injured in stabbing

Two security guards at the Westgate Las Vegas suffered minor stab wounds this morning in an altercation with two people, Metro Police said.

Metro was summoned about 11:45 a.m. to the casino on Paradise Road regarding two people being held in a “fraud-related” incident, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

Before officers arrived, the pair got into a fight with security personnel and stabbed two of them, Meltzer said. They were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor wounds, she said.

The suspects were being detained when officers arrived, Meltzer said. Metro’s investigation into the initial call and the stabbing was ongoing this afternoon, she said.