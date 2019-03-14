Liberals digging their own graves

The new vintage of liberal Democrat is in the crosshairs of the American people, and is politically hell-bound for 2020.

This fledgling notion of Medicare for all and a green wave devastating traditional and abundant energy resources will be the death blow to Democrats in the upcoming election cycle.

America will have nothing to do with these collectivist and economically suicidal policies.

A poisonous vector accompanies a democratic success story in the House of Representatives, where leadership aims to destroy a successful president in the midst of great achievements in both the domestic and foreign arenas through hearings and investigations that are bound to implode.

Only President Donald Trump will make America uphold its traditional greatness, strength and leadership in the world community and on the domestic front.