Student accused of threatening violence at high school

A Desert Oasis High School student was jailed today after he was accused of threatening violence against other students and staff, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

There was no imminent danger on campus, and investigators don’t believe the student had plans to follow through on any threats, Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

A fellow student overheard the 15-year-old boy make a “very serious” threat and reported it to school administrators, who contacted police, Zink said.

The nature of the alleged threat wasn’t clear.

The teen was jailed at a juvenile detention center on a count of making a terroristic threat, Zink said.

His family was contacted and police took custody of weapons at their home for safekeeping, he said.

Police take any threat seriously, and there is no time to joke about hurting people at school, Zink said.

He encouraged parents and students to report any threats to school administrators or anonymously through the SafeVoice application.

Further details were not available.