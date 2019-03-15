Live Blog: Golden Knights return to ice against Stars

Maybe when a player misses a long period of time, or maybe even after the week-plus the Golden Knights took off for their bye week would there be a concern about rink rust when the team gets back on the ice.

Sixty-two games into the season, these guys are in a routine. Slow legs shouldn't be an issue when Vegas takes on the Dallas Stars at American Airline Center at 5 p.m.

"At this time of the year, you shouldn't be worried about rust coming back in," defenseman Nate Schmidt said. "Today's (morning skate) was a good one, which is why I think guys were out there a little longer than usual."

The Golden Knights last played Sunday against first-place Calgary and return for a matchup with red-hot Dallas, which has won seven of their last 10 and surged out of the Wild Card into third place in the Central Division.

"Like us, fighting for playoff life," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. "You can't worry about what the other teams are doing. You have to worry about what we're doing, and I've liked the way we've played the last six or seven games for sure."

Vegas is 6-1 in its last seven games.

The Stars expect to be without goalie Ben Bishop, who left last night's game against Minnesota with an injury. Bishop leads the NHL with a .933 save percentage and is second with a 2.05 goals-against average and will be a true contender for the Vezina Trophy as the league's top backstop.

In his stead, the Stars are expected to start Anton Khudobin, whose .924 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average play nicely for a backup.

"It's tough to find an easy game right now," Vegas forward Ryan Reaves said. "You definitely want those that are gearing up for the playoffs so you can get into that mentality."

Emerson's Prediction: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-5, Emerson 19-9

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-140, Stars plus-130; over/under: 5.5 (plus-100, minus-110)

Golden Knights (38-27-5) (17-17-1 road), third place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (67)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (30)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (37)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.48 gaa, .912 save percentage)

Stars (37-28-5) (21-11-2 home), third place, Central Division

Coach: Jim Montgomery (first season)

Points leader: Tyler Seguin (65)

Goals leaders: Tyler Seguin (27)

Assists leader: Tyler Seguin (38)

Expected goalie: Anton Khudobin (2.55 gaa, .924 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, Ryan Carpenter, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban