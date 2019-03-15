Puzzled by Trump fans

I don’t get why President Donald Trump’s supporters never acknowledge that he has told more than 9,000 fact-checked lies in two years. I don’t get why Trump supporters close their eyes to the numerous criminal indictments and prison sentences for people in his administration. Most of all, I don’t get why Trump supporters accept his boorish behavior, mean-spiritedness, sexual harassment, unfaithfulness, foul mouth, racism, defense of dictators, and his megalomania when I know they would not tolerate those kinds of behaviors in their children.

Nevertheless, in the end, it does not matter what Trump’s supporters or detractors say because the facts based on hard evidence will prove whether Trump committed bank fraud, insurance fraud, income tax evasion, misused charitable funds, paid hush money to his mistresses, violated campaign finance laws, lied under oath, obstructed justice, etc.