Search continues for slain Las Vegas woman’s missing child

Four days after a Las Vegas woman was killed in Milwaukee, her toddler is still missing, authorities said today as they continued their search.

Dariaz Higgins, 33, the father of the child, was arrested this week in the fatal shooting Monday of Sierra Robinson, 23, Milwaukee police said. Meanwhile, an Amber Alert has been issued for the missing child, 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, police said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Higgins has provided investigators with information about the child’s whereabouts that turned out to be false.

The search for Noelani “has become a game to him” and “he truly doesn’t care about Noelani,” Morales said at a briefing today.

Authorities have not said when or where Noelani was last seen.

Higgins, of Miami, is accused of fatally shooting Sierra Robinson and wounding one of her friends Monday. Police arrested him Wednesday and prosecutors have charged him with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said in charging documents that Higgins traveled to Milwaukee to give Noelani to Robinson but it's unknown if Higgins actually brought her with him. Police said Higgins was Robinson's pimp and they had been romantically involved, but were no longer together. Robinson left Noelani with Higgins when she moved to Las Vegas last month but wanted her back, authorities said.

According to charging documents, Higgins, Robinson, and her friend spent time driving around together in Milwaukee doing drugs Monday, before Higgins took them to an apartment building where he told them Noelani was. Prosecutors said Higgins shot Robinson and her friend when they got out of the car.

Police have said Noelani may be in Minnesota, but Morales emphasized she could be anywhere because Higgins has ties in several states. Morales suggested Noelani could be in the hands of human traffickers, but declined to provide details for why investigators believe that, other than to say "that's the world that these two individuals lived in, the victim and the suspect."

The FBI, which is aiding in the search, is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads authorities to Noelani.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. To contact Milwaukee police, call 414-935-7022.

Las Vegas Sun reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez and the Associated Press contributed to this report.