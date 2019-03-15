Slaying suspect, 14, says he didn’t fire on victim

The newly minted gang member, a 14-year-old boy, was in a pickup truck with suspects only known to police as “Vago” and “Corta.”

The boy, Miguel Magallon, didn’t belong to their gang, but he was in one with Aaron Rodriguez, who the trio saw walking near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue.

"Where are you from?” Vago yelled out the window on Oct. 26. “Nowhere,” Rodriguez, 18, shouted back.

The truck flipped a turn, stopped and the trio jumped out and confronted him. Magallon would later tell Metro Police he was peeved the victim wouldn’t claim his gang’s colors.

Rodriguez’s wounded body and 17 spent bullet casings rested on the street where officers and medics arrived after the 11:46 p.m. call, police said.

The victim died at University Medical Center.

When he was arrested less than a week later, Magallon told detectives he’d only confronted him but didn’t fire the .40-caliber gun, according to his arrest report.

But Vago and Corta did, he said.

It didn’t matter.

Magallon, a young teenager who’d only been initiated into his gang three months prior, faces multiple charges, including murder.

His identity was only publicly revealed this month when the justice system classified him as an adult.

His mugshot tells another story.

Magallon would not tell detectives the real names of Vago and Corta.

It’s not entirely clear if he ever did.

No other arrests have been announced.