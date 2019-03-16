Bigotry is tied to ignorance

With all the noise about who and what is a racist or anti-something, it is tiring to be told by talking heads what I am supposed to do.

We have enough bigots and haters to satisfy every faith, skin tone and political view. Most people I know are not led by the nose when it comes to relationships.

We have enough problems with the leadership in Washington, D.C., without being bombarded by those who have the advantage of media outlets.

Ignorance is the parent of most bigotry and prejudice. I have lived to 86 years young and have seen, witnessed and been a victim of both. I am still capable of making my decisions based on facts and experience. Telling loud lies about one party being haters of one religion is one big sign of ignorance.