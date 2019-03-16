Proposal to ban legal brothels gets pushback from industry workers

Ryan Tarinelli / AP

Some legal sex workers are speaking out against a state senator’s proposal to ban licensed brothels in rural Nevada.

“All of us who worked at the ranches are doing it by choice, and it is what we want to do doing,” Ruby Rae, a courtesan from the Bunny Ranch brothel in Lyon County, said on Nevada Newsmakers. “We should be able to make that choice by ourselves.”

Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Boulder City, sponsor of the proposal, said Nevada should offer women better employment choices than prostitution. He said the rosy picture painted by brothel supporters omits the harsh reality of legal prostitution.

“There are things happening to women that should not be happening to women,” Hardy said.

Chuck Muth, president of Citizen Outreach and former campaign manger for deceased brothel kingpin Dennis Hof, said the proposal is another example of urban politicians dictating laws for rural Nevada.

“As we saw with the gun background initiative, 16 out of 17 counties voted it down,” Muth said. “But Clark County had enough votes to overrule the rest of the state. So that’s why I think there is a danger here — that the Legislature is so overwhelmingly represented by Washoe County and Clark County — that they could force their will on the rural counties, even if the rural Nevada community doesn’t want it.”

In 2011, then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., urged state lawmakers to ban brothels in a speech before the Legislature. The proposal went nowhere, as state lawmakers feared a ban would end a lucrative tax source for counties with brothels.

Hardy’s proposal, although not yet a formal bill, would include assistance for sex workers to transition into other jobs. The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas.

Alice Little, also a Bunny Ranch courtesan, said Hardy’s brothel ban is misdirected.

“I am really shocked and surprised,” Little said. “They are trying to say they are here to save and protect us from the brothel industry. But we are not asking for such. You cannot be an advocate for someone without their consent.”

“We certainly have not asked them to come forward and take our jobs away from us,” Little said. “Instead, their energy and effort would be much more worthwhile if it was invested in the illegal services and sexual exploitation that is very real and does happen in Vegas.”

Brothel workers are registered with county law enforcement, undergo background checks and get weekly medical testing, Little said.

“In my opinion, the legal brothels prevent trafficking and illegal prostitution from entering Lyon County,” she said. “We don’t have people walking the streets of Lyon County.”

But Hardy said he believes “the countenance we give for the legality for the bordello increases the amount of illegal prostitution that happens in the state of Nevada.”

“I think Nevada deserves more,” he said. “I think women in Nevada deserve more, and that is why I am doing what I am doing.”