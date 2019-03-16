Use a sensible route for traffic

Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 2 a.m.
With regard to all of the recent discussion and plans for a rapid transit route from the airport via Maryland Parkway, has anyone considered an alternate route, namely Eastern Avenue?
It would certainly be a much more direct route out of the airport; it's a significantly wider thoroughfare than Maryland; and whether rail or express bus, it would be less disruptive to the businesses on Maryland.
Then, rapid transit buses could run from Eastern to Maryland and Las Vegas Boulevard.