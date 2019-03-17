4 injured in shooting at downtown Las Vegas casino

Four people were injured, one critically, early Sunday morning in a shooting at a downtown Las Vegas casino, according to Metro Police.

Lt. William Matchko described the shooting at the El Cortez as an isolated incident, which closed the property for several hours.

Several suspects had been detained early Sunday, Matchko said, but it wasn’t clear if they were arrested.

Police responded at about 1:45 a.m. to casino at 600 E. Fremont St., Matchko said. It wasn’t clear where at the property the gunfire erupted.

Information on the severity of the wounds, how many of the victims were hospitalized and what led to the shooting was not available.