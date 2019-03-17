Live Blog: Golden Knights look to slow down Connor McDavid, Oilers

It's not a secret what the Edmonton Oilers are going to try to do tonight against the Golden Knights. They, after all, have arguably the best player in the world.

The Oilers may not be in the hunt for the playoffs, but they still pose a big threat whenever Connor McDavid is in the lineup. The Golden Knights will look to slow down McDavid, and his right-hand man Leon Draisaitl, when the Oilers make their first trip of the year to T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.

"Every team, they know when Connor McDavid and Draisaitl are coming in, and they manage to always be producing," Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "They're amazing players, so we need to be aware when they're on the ice and if we do that, and liit time and options for them, we could be good."

Everyone knows about McDavid. The 22-year-old wunderkind has already surpassed the 100-point mark this year, doing it for the third straight this year. He leads Edmonton in points (103), assists (67) and is second with 36 goals. He also has 10 points in six career games against Vegas.

Then when McDavid hops off the ice — which he doesn't do often with an NHL-best 23:03 average time on ice among forwards — Draisaitl patrols the second line. His time on ice of 22:36 is second-best among NHL forwards, and his 42 goals are second in the league and first in the Western Conference.

Splitting them up creates a matchup problem, and it's even tougher when the two are on the power play together.

"You don't really force Connor McDavid to do anything," defenseman Nate Schmidt said. "You can deter some of the things he wants to do, but when you're a player of his stature, you just try and make it as hard for him as possible."

Where the Golden Knights' advantage lies is the rest of the lineup. Outside of their big two, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 52 points, but fourth on the team is Darnell Nurse at 35 points. Only five players on the team have more than 21 points. When McDavid or Draisaitl is not on the ice, that's when the Golden Knights will be able to strike.

But when they are, what's the secret to slowing down the league's best player?

"Hope we find one," coach Gerard Gallant deadpanned.

Emerson's Prediction: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 3

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-5, Emerson 19-10

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-240, Oilers plus-190; over/under: 6 (minus-120, plus-100)

Golden Knights (39-27-5) (21-10-4 home), third place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (68)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (30)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (38)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (2.48 gaa, .912 save percentage)

Oilers (32-32-7) (16-15-5 home), fifth place, Pacific Division; sixth place, Wild Card

Coach: Ken Hitchcock (first season)

Points leader: Connor McDavid (103)

Goals leaders: Leon Draisaitl (42)

Assists leader: Connor McDavid (67)

Expected goalie: Mikko Koskinen (2.77 gaa, .911 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, Ryan Carpenter, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Maxime Lagace, Malcolm Subban