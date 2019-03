NCAA Tournament opening lines: First-round point spreads post quickly

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The best numbers are available early.

NCAA Tournament betting lines are notoriously tight, and it doesn’t take long for the market to stabilize. That’s why it’s important to start handicapping and wagering immediately.

Luckily, Nevada sports books have made that increasingly easy by posting numbers on the first 32 matchups of the NCAA Tournament almost as soon as the selection show concludes.

South Point was the first property to get every game on the board this year. Check out its opening betting lines below.

First Four

No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson minus-1.5 vs. No. 16 seed Prairie View A&M

No. 16 seed North Dakota State minus-4.5 vs. No. 16 seed North Carolina Central

No. 11 seed Belmont minus-3 vs. No. 11 seed Temple

No. 11 seed Arizona State minus-2 vs. No. 11 seed St. John’s

East Region

No. 8 seed VCU pick’em vs. No. 9 seed UCF

No. 5 seed Mississippi State minus-10 vs. No. 12 seed Liberty

No. 4 seed Virginia Tech minus-10 vs. No. 13 seed St. Louis

No. 3 seed LSU minus-10 vs. No. 14 seed Yale

No. 7 seed Louisville minus-4 vs. No. 10 seed Minnesota

No. 2 seed Michigan State minus-20 vs. Bradley

West Region

No. 8 seed Syracuse minus-1.5 vs. No. 9 seed Baylor

No. 5 seed Marquette minus-6.5 vs. No. 12 seed Murray State

No. 4 seed Florida State minus-14.5 vs. No. 13 seed Vermont

No. 3 seed Texas Tech minus-14.5 vs. No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky

No. 10 seed Florida minus-1.5 vs. No. 7 seed UNR

No. 2 seed Michigan minus-18 vs. No. 15 seed Montana

South Region

No. 1 seed Virginia minus-24 vs. No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb

No. 9 seed Oklahoma minus-1 vs. No. 8 seed Ole Miss

No. 5 seed Wisconsin minus-3 vs. No. 12 seed Oregon

No. 4 seed Kansas State OFF vs. No. 13 seed UC-Irvine

No. 6 seed Villanova minus-5 vs. No. 11 seed St. Mary’s

No. 3 seed Purdue minus-13.5 vs. No. 14 seed Old Dominion

No. 7 seed Cincinnati minus-2.5 vs. No. No. 10 seed Iowa

No. 2 seed Tennessee minus-19.5 vs. No. 15 seed Colgate

Midwest Region

No. 1 seed North Carolina minus-26 vs. No. 16 seed Iona

No. 8 seed Utah State minus-1.5 vs. No. 9 seed Washington

No. 5 seed Auburn minus-7.5 vs. No. 12 seed New Mexico State

No. 4 seed Kansas minus-11.5 vs. No. 13 seed Northeastern

No. 6 seed Iowa State minus-7 vs. No. 11 seed Ohio State

No. 3 seed Houston minus-12.5 vs. No. 14 seed Georgia State

No. 7 seed Wofford minus-2 vs. No. 10 seed Seton Hall

No. 2 seed Kentucky minus-23 vs. No. 15 seed Abilene Christian

