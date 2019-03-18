Boulder City Police: Murder-suicide suspected in shooting of elderly couple

The shooting deaths of an elderly couple found Sunday at their home in Boulder City appears to be the result of a murder-suicide, police said.

Officers found the couple, a man and woman in their 70s, after a family member requested a welfare check, Boulder City Police said.

The couple had gunshot wounds and had been dead for an unknown period of time at the home in the 700 block of Capri Drive, police said. A weapon was found at the scene, police said.

“Boulder City is not immune from crime, and its especially tough for family, friends and neighbors who are left with more questions than answers at this time,” Police Chief Tim Shea said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the couple after their family is notified, police said.