Five years later, High Roller wheel keeps on spinning in Las Vegas

Five years after its debut, Caesars Entertainment’s massive Higher Roller observation wheel has cemented a spot among the top attractions on the Strip.

A constantly moving wheel with 28 glass-walled pods, the attraction next to the Linq Promendade gives riders a gradual spin to a peak height of 550 feet.

From there, pretty much the entire Las Vegas Valley can be seen before the pod continues back down. Each pod can fit up to 40 people, and the ride lasts about 30 minutes.

“People love it,” said Lindsay Sanna, vice president of marketing and attractions for Caesars. “It’s a lot of fun, especially for someone who wants a unique Vegas experience. It’s the biggest observation wheel in the world.”

March 31 will be five years since the High Roller, located between the Flamingo and Linq, opened. Caesars was looking for an attraction to anchor its properties on the center Strip, and the wheel kept surfacing as the best idea, Sanna said.

“We’ve had tremendous response and our guests seem to really love it,” she said.

A number of celebrities have taken a spin on the High Roller, including pop star Justin Bieber, actor Matthew Perry, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., actor Chris Evans and Caesars resident artist Celine Dion.

The starting price for an adult general admission ticket is $25, with lower prices available online and discounts for locals, military, students and seniors. For more information, click here.

“We always give locals 50 percent off, and kids 6 and under ride free. It’s a great thing to do if you have visitors in town,” Sanna said.

During the High Roller's anniversary weekend, beginning March 29, customers can purchase a package that includes a ticket, commemorative cocktail, souvenir book and commemorative photo for $50. Tickets for children ages 7 to 17 will be reduced to $5 all weekend. Children 6 and under are always free.

For a little more, adults can ride in a pod with an open bar, and pods can be rented out for occasions such as New Year’s Eve or the Fourth of July.

Weddings are also popular, with more than 450 couples having taken their vows in a private High Roller cabin, Sanna said.

“We do have a proposal package, but we’ve also had a few who have popped the question while in a (general admission) cabin,” Sanna said. “People like to usually do their vows on the way up and then, when they hit the peak, they say ‘I do.’”

The entire wheel can even be rented out, starting for about $100,000, Sanna said. “We’ve had companies that have done complete High Roller buyouts, where they have the attraction for four hours,” she said.

The wheel is open daily from 11:30 to 2 a.m. It only stops for weather if there’s lightning within 5 miles or wind gusts over 50 mph.

Sanna said Las Vegas is becoming “very experiential-focused” and “an attraction like the High Roller appeals to different generations and different demographics, whether it’s millennials or families or international guests.”

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said it has been “exciting to see the evolution of offerings available in Las Vegas and this attraction is a welcome addition to our city’s famed skyline.”