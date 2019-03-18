Live Blog: Golden Knights make first trip of season to San Jose

John Locher/AP

The last time the Golden Knights came to the SAP Center for a game that mattered, they skated off the ice in the Western Conference semifinals victorious over the San Jose Sharks in six games.

Plenty has changed since then. Now it's the Golden Knights chasing the Sharks in the standings. It's unlikely that Vegas makes up that ground, but that won't stop them from looking for a big showing against a conference favorite at 7:30 p.m.

"This is another game that we have to make sure we're ready from the start. It's a good challenge," forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. "When you come in their building and win, that sends a message right away."

The teams split their first two meetings of the year, both in Vegas. The Golden Knights will return to San Jose one more time in the regular season, then possibly in April for the playoffs.

Malcolm Subban will start in net for Vegas, the first time in his career he has started games on back-to-back nights. Marc-Andre Fleury is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and did not make the trip to San Jose. His status moving forward is unclear, and Maxime Lagace will dress as the backup.

Defenseman Nick Holden will also draw into the Vegas lineup tonight, although coach Gerard Gallant declined to say who he would be replacing. It will be Holden's first appearance since Feb. 22 against Winnipeg.

Vegas won't have to confront star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has not played since Feb. 26. But another tough defenseman has emerged for San Jose: Brent Burns is making a case for the Norris Trophy, leading the team with 74 points and 61 assists.

"They're one of the best teams in the league," Gallant said. "They're scoring a lot of goals and they're at the top of the standings and it should be a fun game."

Emerson's Prediction: Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-5, Emerson 20-10

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-160, Sharks minus-170; over/under: 6.5 (minus-135, plus-125)

Golden Knights (40-27-5) (18-17-1 road), third place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (69)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (31)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (38)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (2.46 gaa, .914 save percentage)

Sharks (43-21-8) (23-7-5 home), second place, Pacific Division

Coach: Peter DeBoer (fourth season)

Points leader: Brent Burns (74)

Goals leaders: Joe Pavelski (37)

Assists leader: Brent Burns (61)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (2.86 gaa, .899 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, Ryan Carpenter, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Nick Holden, Colin Miller

Goalies

Maxime Lagace, Malcolm Subban