Police: Casino shooting result of biker dispute; 3 men arrested

Three people have been arrested in a shooting at a downtown casino-hotel early Sunday that stemmed from an altercation between members of two rival motorcycle gangs, Metro Police said today.

All three men were taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where they each face four counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the El Cortez, where they found two men on the casino floor suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They determined the shooting happened on the fifth floor of the hotel, where they found two more victims, police said.

All four victims were taken to University Medical Center, three with nonlife-threatening injuries and one in critical condition, police said.

Detectives determined the shooting was the result of an altercation between rival biker gangs, and a description of three suspects and a vehicle was broadcast to patrol officers, police said.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, the vehicle was spotted in the 1500 block of Bonanza Road, police said. Officers stopped the vehicle and took the three suspects into custody, police said.

Police identified the suspects as Travis Callahan, 35, Matthew Norris, 34, and Roberto Romero, 30. Their cities of residence were not listed.