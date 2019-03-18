Rescuers perform high-wire act to save injured worker at Resorts World site

Responders performed a high-rise rescue Monday after a worker was injured several-dozen stories up at the Resorts World construction site on the Strip.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, a technical rescue team came to the aid of an injured worker 59 floors from the ground just before 1 p.m. at the worksite.

The worker, who was not identified, was transported to University Medical Center in stable condition after being lowered to the ground by an on-site crane.

“These firefighters on our technical team have specialized training for these unusually dangerous situations,” said Jeff Buchanan, a deputy fire chief with the department. “They are trained for these types of predicaments, which we call high-angle rescues.”

The injured worker, Buchanan said, was secured to a specialized backboard and lowered to the ground. A firefighter accompanied the worker on the backboard as it was lowered.

Resorts World Las Vegas is a massive high-rise complex on the north Strip being developed by Genting Group, a Malaysia-based company.