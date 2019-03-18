Top line clicking again as Golden Knights pummel Sharks

Jeff Chiu / AP

SAN JOSE, Calif. — All Reilly Smith could do was smile in disbelief after he scored. William Karlsson’s no-look, behind-the-back pass to gift him an empty-net shot was that good.

The entire line’s play Monday defied belief. Each of the trio scored, and Smith and Jonathan Marchessault each had four points as the Golden Knights turned in one of their more impressive outings of the season to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at SAP Center.

“Right now we’re playing really well, maybe the best we have this season,” Karlsson said. “It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster for our line this year. We’re not happy how we’ve been playing, so it’s nice that we can contribute again and be a threat.”

The line was nearly perfect all of last season, carrying the Golden Knights all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. This year, they’ve endure cold streaks, like in the first seven games of 2019 when they combined for one point (Smith only played three of those games due to injury).

They’re finding their groove now. In the nine games since Feb. 28, Smith, Karlsson and Marchessault have combined for 32 points. They had 10 Monday night.

“Sometimes it’s going to be me that has more shots, or (Smith) or (Karlsson), but that’s kind of a strength of our line,” Marchessault said. “It doesn’t matter who makes the plays or who shoots or everything, it’s just we’re trying to make the right plays at the right time.”

It was a rough start for the line, failing to get the puck out of its own zone and allowing a goal 30 seconds into the game. But then Marchessault and Smith assisted Karlsson on his breakaway goal to even the game and it all started clicking. The line chipped in at least two points on the first three Vegas goals, and Smith had three assists in the first period, a team-best for the season.

Smith added his goal in the third, and Marchessault refused to remain off the scoreboard, adding an empty-net tally to give him four goals in his last two games.

Smith said they wanted to get hot as the season ends in order to peak going into the playoffs. Coach Gerard Gallant is happy to see his top line producing, but did have a playful jab at the recent hot streak.

“I don’t know why they waited so long,” Gallant said. “They had a great game tonight. They played really hard and they played well.”