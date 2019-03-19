Jerry Lee Lewis cancels shows, is recovering from stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has been transferred from a hospital to a rehabilitation center following a stroke last month, but will have to cancel upcoming shows, including his appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival.

According to a statement from his neurologist released Monday, the 83-year-old Lewis is expected to fully recover with aggressive and intensive rehab.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also announced he is canceling his April 28 appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, a May 18 concert in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a June 8 concert in Alexandria, Virginia.

Nicknamed "The Killer," Lewis is known for his outrageous energy and piano skills on songs like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."