Man found dead in trunk was struck in head, authorities say

A body found earlier this month near a remote east valley highway was that of a slain man who was in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle, authorities said.

Thomas Burchard, 71, died from a blunt force injury to the head, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

Officers were summoned to State Route 147, leading to Lake Mead National Recreation Area, shortly before 11 a.m. on March 7 after the vehicle was found in a desert area, Metro Police said. The body was discovered during the vehicle recovery process, police said.

It wasn’t clear when the Salinas, Calif., man died, the Coroner’s Office said.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.