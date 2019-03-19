Metro Police investigating officer-involved shooting

At least one officer responding to a domestic disturbance opened fire this afternoon in a downtown Las Vegas neighborhood, injuring one person, Metro Police said.

The extent of the injury was not provided.

The shooting happened about 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Ninth Street, near U.S. 95, police said. No one else was hurt, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Bonanza Avenue were shut down at Las Vegas Boulevard North, police said.

This was the third Metro-involved shooting in four days.

Further information was not immediately available.