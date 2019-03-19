Police: Man exposed himself to children near schools

Metro Police say they are looking for a man who has been exposing himself to children near schools and, in at least one case, tried to lure a child to his vehicle.

The incidents were reported this month near schools in the northeast and southwest valley and North Las Vegas, police said.

In each case, the man was sitting in a vehicle and exposed himself to children passing by, police said. It appears the incidents are related, based on the similarity of the incidents and the description of the suspect, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with dark hair and a mustache, police said. The vehicle has most often been described as a gray, four-door sedan, police said.

Police today released a composite sketch of the suspect.

“Children who walk to school are encouraged to walk in pairs or in groups and should never approach or enter the vehicle of a stranger,” Metro said in a news release.

Parents or children noticing anything suspicious should contact Metro, North Las Vegas Police or Clark County School District Police, officials said.

Anyone with any information can contact Metro at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.