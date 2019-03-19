Roadwork on Las Vegas Strip to start in June

Road construction crews are coming soon to Las Vegas Boulevard South, and they’ll be staying awhile.

Work will begin in June on a three-year project that includes resurfacing the world-famous boulevard, upgrading its traffic signals with LED lights and replacing water lines along the corridor, Clark County commissioners were told this morning.

Denis Cederburg, county public works director, said the project would be split into five phases, beginning with a $33 million upgrade on the north end of the Strip. A total cost estimate had not been determined for the work, which will cover 5.7 miles from the 215 Beltway to Sahara Avenue, he said.

The project will include pedestrian enhancements, repairs to sidewalks and curbs and widening the roadway in some places.

The amount of work will vary, Cederburg said. On the south end, it won’t involve much more than milling and resurfacing.

Work will be done overnight beginning at 2 a.m. to reduce congestion, with plans calling for a minimum of one lane to be open each way when workers are on the job and two lanes when work is not in progress, Cederburg said.

The county will work with businesses to minimize disruptions during high-traffic events like the National Finals Rodeo and NASCAR races.