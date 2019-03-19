Students arrested, accused of making racially charged threats

Two Arbor View High School students arrested today are accused of using Instagram to post violent, racially charged threats against black students, according to Clark County School District Police.

The unidentified male suspects were taken into custody at the northwest Las Vegas school, 7500 Whispering Sands Drive, Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

The investigation began Monday night when concerned parents, who saw the messages on the social-media platform, contacted school police, Zink said.

Investigators, assisted by Metro Police, tracked down the suspects today, Zink said. It wasnâ€™t clear how they were identified.

One of the students is accused of sending the messages and the other of writing them, Zink said.

Both were booked at a juvenile jail on counts of making terroristic threats, conspiracy, cyberbullying and breach of peace, with a hate crime enhancement, Zink said.

There was no credible information that suggested the suspects intended to act of the threats, Zink said.

Zink advised parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making threats online.