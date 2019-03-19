Woman, 84, dies at hospital after weekend car crash

An 84-year-old woman hospitalized Sunday after a pickup truck full of teens reportedly ran a red light and hit the car she was driving has died, Metro Police said.

The Clark County Coronerâ€™s Office notified Metro today that Rose Szita of Las Vegas died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, officials said.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, police said. The car was turning left onto Sloan when, according to a witness, the pickup, headed west on Sahra, failed to stop for a red light and hit the car, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

The 18-year-old driver of the pickup, three teen passengers in the truck and a 90-year-old man in the car suffered minor injures, police said.