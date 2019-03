Woman, 84, dies at hospital after weekend car crash

An 84-year-old woman hospitalized Sunday after a pickup truck full of teens reportedly ran a red light and hit the car she was driving has died, Metro Police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office notified Metro today that Rose Szita of Las Vegas died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, officials said.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, police said. The car was turning left onto Sloan when, according to a witness, the pickup, headed west on Sahra, failed to stop for a red light and hit the car, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

The 18-year-old driver of the pickup, three teen passengers in the truck and a 90-year-old man in the car suffered minor injures, police said.