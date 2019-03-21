Live Blog: Golden Knights look to slow Jets power play

John Locher/AP

The last time the Winnipeg Jets came to town, they used two nearly identical power-play goals to sink the Golden Knights.

It was Patrik Laine both times. It was from the same spot both times. Vegas knows what Laine and the rest of the Winnipeg power play are looking to do and will try to cool the league's fourth-ranked unit when the teams face off at 7 p.m. today at T-Mobile Arena.

"I think you have to respect them and maybe play to their tendencies, but we also just have to focus on our identity as a penalty kill," Vegas forward Ryan Carpenter said. "When (Laine) is such a threat, sometimes you can easily overplay him, and it opens other guys up and it seems like he doesn't miss."

The Jets power play converts at a 25.8 percent clip, which is tops in the Western Conference. Laine leads the team with 14 goals with an extra man, and Blake Wheeler leads the squad with 32 points. Mark Scheifele has 11 goals and 11 assists.

Laine, a right-handed shot, likes to set up from the left circle much like Washington star Alex Ovechkin and beat Vegas clean twice on Feb. 22. The Golden Knights could get flustered by it, or they could learn from last time.

"We all know where those guys can shoot from and ... it's our job to get in those lanes and block passes," Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin said. "If he's scoring two, then we could have done something differently to help the goalie out."

Vegas prides itself on the penalty kill, a unit that ranks seventh in the league at 81.8 percent. The Golden Knights held the Jets to 0-for-2 with the extra man in their first meeting on Jan. 15 in Winnipeg, so they know they can stop them.

Malcolm Subban will make his third-consecutive start in goal for the Golden Knights, with Marc-Andre Fleury nursing a lower-body injury. Vegas center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, one of the team's best penalty killers, is a game-time decision.

Emerson's Prediction: Jets 4, Golden Knights 3

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-5, Emerson 20-11

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-180, Jets plus-160; over/under: 6.5 (minus-115, minus-105)

Golden Knights (41-27-5) (22-10-4 home), third place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (70)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (32)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (38)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (2.46 gaa, .914 save percentage)

Jets (44-25-4) (20-16-0 road), first place, Central Division

Coach: Peter DeBoer (fourth season)

Points leader: Blake Wheeler (88)

Goals leaders: Mark Scheifele (35)

Assists leader: Blake Wheeler (68)

Expected goalie: Connor Hellebuyck (2.92 gaa, .912 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, Ryan Carpenter, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Nick Holden, Colin Miller

Goalies

Maxime Lagace, Malcolm Subban