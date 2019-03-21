Police: Man pointed gun before officers opened fire

Officers fatally shot a man Tuesday after he pointed a gun at them and threatened his father and sister at a central valley house, according to Metro Police.

Steve Garcia, a four-time felon, died Wednesday at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said today.

Four officers shot at Garcia 18 times, but he was only hit once, Zimmerman said.

Garcia’s sister called 911 about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and reported that her brother was high on drugs, spinning the cylinder on a revolver and threatening family members, Zimmerman said. The caller said the gun was loaded, but it turned out to be empty, police said.

When officers arrived in the 500 block of North Ninth Street, near U.S. 95, Garcia walked outside, Zimmerman said. He pointed the gun at the officers, who opened fire, he said.

Police initially said Garcia had chased his father before he was shot. The shooting was captured on three police body-worn cameras.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. They were identified as Sgt. Kenneth Nogle, 34, Sgt. Jason Harries, 33, Officer Gregory Ludwig, 27, and Officer Zachary Soloman, 28, police said. It wasn’t clear who fired the fatal round.