Poll: More Americans say too little spending on health

WASHINGTON — A growing majority of Americans want greater government spending on health care, and the increase is being driven by both Democrats and Republicans.

Americans want to spend more on many government functions, according to new data from the General Social Survey, a widely respected trend survey that has been measuring views of government spending since the 1970s.

Seven in 10 consider the government's spending on improving national health to be too low. About three-quarters say the government is spending too little on education, and roughly 7 in 10 want more spending on assistance to the poor and drug addiction.

President Donald Trump's latest budget proposes to cut many programs popular with the public, including alternative energy, health care and the safety net for the poor.