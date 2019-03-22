Best Bets: Hall & Oates, Monster Jam, ‘Hello Dolly’ and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Scott Harrison/Retna

A diverse slate of entertainment awaits for your first official spring weekend in Las Vegas, including music, theater and yes, monster trucks.

BRETT YOUNG & GAVIN DEGRAW Country favorite Brett Young snagged his musical role model Gavin DeGraw for an exclusive co-headlining concert at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel Friday night. March 22, info at hardrockhotel.com.

HALL & OATES Daryl Hall and John Oates have sold more than 60 million albums and become a mainstay Las Vegas act over the years, playing a multitude of local venues. The soulful duo moves into the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a big weekend set. March 22-23, info at thecolosseum.com.

HELLO DOLLY Tony Award winner Betty Buckley stars in Best Revival of a Musical winner “Hello Dolly,” director Jerry Zaks’ new touring production of the 1964 classic, at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall this weekend. March 22-24, info at thesmithcenter.com.

MONSTER JAM The annual family-friendly monster truck extravaganza at Sam Boyd Stadium returns Saturday with freestyle, 2-wheel skills and racing competitions offering all the engine-revving excitement you can handle. March 23, info at unlvtickets.com.

CYPRESS HILL Legendary Southern California hip-hop outfit Cypress Hill headlines the West Coast High tour rolling into the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Sunday night. Hollywood Undead, Demrick and Xzibit provide support. March 24, info at houseofblues.com.