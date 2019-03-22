Central valley road projects to slow motorists

Motorists in the central valley can expect longer commutes in the coming weeks because of road repair projects along Maryland Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

Intermittent closures of southbound lanes of Maryland between Flamingo Road and Cottage Grove Road will start Monday morning and continue into late May, Clark County officials said.

On April 8, periodic lane closures will begin on Maryland Parkway between Russell Road and Twain Avenue. That work is scheduled to last through August.

Beginning April 15 — also scheduled to last through August — road work causing periodic lane closures will take place along Eastern Avenue between Flamingo and Desert Inn Road, officials said.

Work will also occur on Cottage Grove.

The projects will include significant pavement work, new medians, improvements to some sidewalks and a new traffic signal at Cottage Grove and Maryland.