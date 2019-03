Football camp at Faith Lutheran to feature NFL players

Former Las Vegas area high school football standouts-turned-NFL players Tyrell Crosby (Green Valley High) and Kai Nacua (Liberty) will be instructors March 30 during the Caric Sports Management Football Camp at Faith Lutheran.

The camp, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is open to children ages 7-17 and is limited to 200 participants.

The camp instructors are clients of local sports agent Steve Caric, including Eagles Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and Austin Hopper of the Atlanta Falcons. Crosby will be a second-year pro in 2019 with the Lions; Nacua is with the Panthers.

The camp is free. Here's the link to register.