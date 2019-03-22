Sheriffs can’t enforce gun bill

Your March 14 editorial, “Rural sheriffs side with criminals in defiance of background check law,” was well-intended but unrealistic.

There is no way that sheriffs can enforce the new law for the same reason we don’t even have gun registration in Clark County. Remember the blue cards? Our sheriff did away with those because it was impossible to keep track of it all.

Passing unenforceable laws may make the politicians look good, but it’s pointless.